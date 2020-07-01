Ryan, Amber and family
I send you my deepest and most heartfelt condolences on your loss. Thank you for sharing your dad with me Ryan. He was a true example of Christ's commission to come to Him with the spirit of a child: pure of heart; full of faith; and welcoming of others. It was always such a thrill to see and visit with him on his visits to August School and at his shop!
I pray that loving memories of the expressions of his faith to his family and community, as well as knowing that he brought so much joy to others will comfort you during your time of bereavement.
Much love,
E
Dennis Joseph Leonetti
January 14, 1942 - June 24, 2020
Dennis Joseph Leonetti born 14, 1942 and laid to rest on June 24, 2020 at 78 years young. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Cheryel Ann Moore Leonetti and their four sons David (Susan), Mark (Piret), Jamy (Melinda), and Ryan (Amber), and their 12 grandchildren Tristan, Devin, Isaac, Katelyn, Braeden, Baylee, Ian, Ashlee, Sydney, Samuel, Lillee, and Joshua Leonetti. Dennis was a local businessman of Modesto. He was the owner of Magic Shoe Repair for 45 years. He was homesick for heaven. His mermorial service will be held on July 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Big Valley Grace Community Church. 4040 Tully Road, Modesto.
January 14, 1942 - June 24, 2020
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 1, 2020.