Ryan, Amber and family



I send you my deepest and most heartfelt condolences on your loss. Thank you for sharing your dad with me Ryan. He was a true example of Christ's commission to come to Him with the spirit of a child: pure of heart; full of faith; and welcoming of others. It was always such a thrill to see and visit with him on his visits to August School and at his shop!



I pray that loving memories of the expressions of his faith to his family and community, as well as knowing that he brought so much joy to others will comfort you during your time of bereavement.



Much love,

E

Elzira

Friend