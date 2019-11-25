Dennis Negley
Aug 20, 1948-Nov 15, 2019
Dennis M. Negley died on Nov 15, 2019. The son of James and Eloise (Knock) Negley, he grew up in Modesto graduating from Grace M. Davis HS in 1966. He was an ordained Minister of the Church of Scientology of San Francisco. He is survived by his wife, Wendy, son, Sean, daughter Devin (John) Weber and grandchildren Crispin and Devin. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Scientology in San Francisco on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 25, 2019