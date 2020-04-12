Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Parrott

February 11, 1944 - March 31, 2020

Dennis Parrott, age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born February 11, 1944, to Mildred and R.C. Parrott in Claude, Texas, and moved to California with his family at a young age.

He was a lifelong resident of the Modesto area. He graduated from Ceres High school in 1961. He married Delorris (Dee) Wilhite and together they had two children, Philip and Kristie. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Phillip Parrott (Sally) of Modesto and Kristie Felton (Paul) of Hillsborough, and five grandchildren, Morgan, Chas, and Karsyn Parrott, Claire and Jane Felton, all of whom were very fond of their Poppy. He is also survived by his sisters Carol Trimble of Texas, Jean Zamaroni of Ceres, brothers Mike and Mel Parrott of Modesto, and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a member of the Carpenter Union for 40 years, working tirelessly in sheet rock construction. After retirement, he enjoyed helping his family, gardening, and fishing. He participated in the Modesto AmBassAdors annual Take a Special Kid Fishing trips. He was always willing to lend a hand to family or friends whenever needed.

Coincided with his wishes, no services will be held. Donations may be made to a .

