Dennis Williams
sept. 29, 1946 - july 26, 2019
Dennis M. ("Mike") Williams, 72, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence in Riverbank, CA. Mike was born on September 29, 1946 in Wyandotte, MI; to Mervin Williams of Worthington, MN, and Mary (Fountaine) Williams of Sioux City, IA. Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.
Besides his wife, Sandra, Mike is survived by his daughters, RoseAnn Hill (David), Laurie Sarno (David), and Rosalee Boggs, sons Robert Williams and Richard Lucas, granddaughters Crystalin Boggs Russell (Skip) and Nichole Sarno, grandsons Jeremiah Childress, Nyle Schletter and Eric Schletter and great-grandsons Edward Childress, Dominic Childress and Joseph Schletter. A Veteran's commitment ceremony will be held on August 12 at 1 PM at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 12, 2019 at Riverbank residence.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 13, 2019