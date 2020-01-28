Derek Thomas Grimes
September 26, 1969 - January 3, 2020
Derek was born in Modesto CA September 26, 1969 To Thomas A. Grimes and Tommie L. Grimes and passed on January 3,2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He leaves 4 children Alyssa, Tyler and Brady of Hughson, Ca. , Andrew of Modesto.
4 sisters Sharon and Sonya of Modesto, Susan of Mexico, Michelle of Florida and his brother Jack of Kansas. His Mother Tommie L. Booker of Modesto.
He excelled at all sports growing up and was an honor roll student. He attended Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, CA
Derek started bowling on leagues as a young boy and bowled most of his adult life, he also loved fishing and golfing
He worked in constructon most of his years after finishing school. For the last 8 years he was self employed as a handy man.
He will be missed by his family and many friends
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 28, 2020