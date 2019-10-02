Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewain Hammons. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Viewing 10:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Service 11:00 AM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dewain Hammons

February 19, 1924 - September 29, 2019

Born in Bolivar, Tennessee, to Miley Aubrey Hammons and Martha Casey Hammons.

Dewain was a resident of Modesto, CA.

As a young man, Dewain performed his military duty in the European Theater during World War ll. Dewain was in many battles in Europe, including The D-Day Normandy Invasion in France and The Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, and other battles in Austria, and the Netherlands. From the beaches of Normandy in France when America entered the war on June 6, 1944, to the streets of Germany when the Germans surrendered, and the war ended in May 1945, Dewain was there.

Dewain started out in the First Army under General Omar N. Bradley. He served in the 4th Infantry Division under General Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. His division would hold the responsibility of invading the Utah Beach sector on one of the bloodiest days in the D-Day Normandy invasion.

Several weeks into the battle for France, Dewain was injured on July 24, 1944. He then went to a hospital in England, followed by a stay at the home of one the residents in England to recover from his injuries.

After about six weeks of recovery, Dewain returned to the battlefield in September of 1944, this time in the Third Army serving under General Patton in the 8th Infantry Division.

A few months after returning back to the battlefield, Dewain and the Third Army entered into the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium in December of 1944, which was the bloodiest battle waged by the American army during the war. The Battle of the Bulge was the turning point that led the way for victory. The Prime Minister of Britain, Winston Churchill, said, "This is undoubtedly the greatest American battle of the war."

Dewain received over a dozen medals, including the

After the war was over, Dewain worked at Sharpe Army Depot starting as a offset pressman and eventually chief of the printing branch. He was a dedicated federal employee for over 33 years until he retired in 1979.

After retiring from Sharpe Army Depot, Dewain was involved with helping Christian ministries with their printing needs, one of them being Bethany Bible College in Scotts Valley, California. Dewain also rebuilt printing machines to send to the mission fields in other countries. Dewain volunteered at church camps and helped with the construction of Neighborhood Church in Modesto with his pastor at the time, Pastor Roy Blakeley.

Dewain was preceded in death by his parents Miley Aubrey Hammons and Martha Casey Hammons and three brothers, Lavern Hammons, Howard F. Hammons (Margie), and James Lowell Hammons (Ruby), and two sisters, Maxine Saigeon (David) and Betty Angelo (Dan).

Dewain's beloved wife, Patricia passed in July of 2015.

Dewain is survived by one brother, Edward (Bud) Hammons (Melba); also, daughter Mary Frances "Tootie" Hammons, son Billy Wayne "Pete" Hammons, son Donald Ray Hammons (Suzanne), and daughter, Vicki Marie Jessee (Richie), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Chapel Service at 11:00am

(Viewing at 10:00am)

Tuesday October 8, 2019

Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel

419 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA 95350

www.cvobituaries.com



