Diamara (Dede) Nunes

Mar 9, 1932 - Dec 2, 2019

Diamara Perpetua Terra Furtado Nunes passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday December 2. She was born in Nordesto, Sao Miguel, Azores, March 3, 1932. She came to Modesto California in 1965 and married John Nunes in 1966. They had two daughters, Jonna (Greg) Shannon and Janise (Greg) Lemos. (No, that's not a typo) Jonna has three children, Michael, Gabriel, and Cecilia. Janise has Nicholas and Rachel. Diamara also has two heart grandchildren, Ivo and Victor (Shelby) Bettencourt. Her family, friends, pets, sewing, and garden were all she needed in life.

A visitation for everyone to attend will be held on December 12th it will begin at 5pm and will go till 8pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home on McHenry Ave. The rosary for Diamara will also be held on December 12th at 7pm at Franklin and Downs on McHenry Ave. A funeral Mass will be held on December 13th at 10am at St. Stanislaus Church on J Street. Cemetery service to follow mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery on Scenic Dr. Reception to follow graveside service at St. Stanislaus Church hall on J Street.

