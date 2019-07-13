Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Caravelli. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Funeral service 1:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Marie Caravelli

November 7, 1943 - July 3, 2019

On July 03, 2019, Diana Marie Caravelli, loving mother of three children passed away peacefully at age 75.

Diana was born on November 7, 1943 in Sacramento, California to Henry and Margaret Kessler. Raised in Sacramento, Diana eventually met and married the love of her life, Joseph Anthony Caravelli in 1966 and lived in multiple towns thereafter. They moved to Modesto in 1974 where they continued to raise their three children.

Diana worked at Mervyns in Modesto for 26 years until retiring and then on to work for Costco Wholesale in Modesto for another 12 years. She cherished the lifelong friendships that she had made working for these companies. She loved being a "Mom or Nana" to everyone she met. Diana enjoyed working in her garden where she shared her tomatoes, peaches and peppers with friends and relatives. You could always find her out in the yard visiting with her neighbors.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, Henry Kessler, her mother, Margaret Kessler, both Brothers Butch and Ronald Kessler and her husband, Joseph Caravelli. She is survived by her three children, Cherise Johnson (Tom) of Ozark AR, Audra Shriver (John) of Ripon, CA and Joe Caravelli of Modesto, CA. Six grandchildren, Danielle Courture, Megan Carter, Kendall Schroen, Joseph Caravelli Jr, Jennifer Shriver and JR Shriver, along with one great granddaughter Ana Marie and a sister, Suzanne Morrison, San Diego, CA.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel located at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Stanislaus County, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA.

