Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Jackson

09/29/59 - 06/18/19

Diana Lynn Jackson (Litterer), 59, passed away the afternoon of June 18, 2019 at her home in Modesto, California. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 29, 1959. Diana graduated from Grace M. Davis High School in 1977, then went on to Fresno State to receive her associate degree in Writing / English.

Diana enjoyed spending time with her two sons (going to amusement parks, fairs), cooking, baking, and spending quite a bit of time at the beach and different parts of the Pacific coast. She also enjoyed the occasional glass of wine, as well as playing BINGO with her late mother, Viola.

Diana is survived by her sons Ryan Jackson (Khristine) of Oregon, Derek Jackson (Camrin) of Modesto, her brother Curtis Litterer (Pearl) of New Hampshire, and sister Debbie Castillo (Joe) of Newman. She is preceded in death by her mother Viola Litterer (Forderer), and father James Litterer.

In lieu of funeral services; Diana will be cremated, and her remains will be spread across different parts of the Pacific Ocean.

www.cvobituaries.com



Diana Jackson09/29/59 - 06/18/19Diana Lynn Jackson (Litterer), 59, passed away the afternoon of June 18, 2019 at her home in Modesto, California. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 29, 1959. Diana graduated from Grace M. Davis High School in 1977, then went on to Fresno State to receive her associate degree in Writing / English.Diana enjoyed spending time with her two sons (going to amusement parks, fairs), cooking, baking, and spending quite a bit of time at the beach and different parts of the Pacific coast. She also enjoyed the occasional glass of wine, as well as playing BINGO with her late mother, Viola.Diana is survived by her sons Ryan Jackson (Khristine) of Oregon, Derek Jackson (Camrin) of Modesto, her brother Curtis Litterer (Pearl) of New Hampshire, and sister Debbie Castillo (Joe) of Newman. She is preceded in death by her mother Viola Litterer (Forderer), and father James Litterer.In lieu of funeral services; Diana will be cremated, and her remains will be spread across different parts of the Pacific Ocean. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close