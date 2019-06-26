Diana Jackson
09/29/59 - 06/18/19
Diana Lynn Jackson (Litterer), 59, passed away the afternoon of June 18, 2019 at her home in Modesto, California. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on September 29, 1959. Diana graduated from Grace M. Davis High School in 1977, then went on to Fresno State to receive her associate degree in Writing / English.
Diana enjoyed spending time with her two sons (going to amusement parks, fairs), cooking, baking, and spending quite a bit of time at the beach and different parts of the Pacific coast. She also enjoyed the occasional glass of wine, as well as playing BINGO with her late mother, Viola.
Diana is survived by her sons Ryan Jackson (Khristine) of Oregon, Derek Jackson (Camrin) of Modesto, her brother Curtis Litterer (Pearl) of New Hampshire, and sister Debbie Castillo (Joe) of Newman. She is preceded in death by her mother Viola Litterer (Forderer), and father James Litterer.
In lieu of funeral services; Diana will be cremated, and her remains will be spread across different parts of the Pacific Ocean.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 26, 2019