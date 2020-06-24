Diana Margaret Medeiros
1947 - 2020
Diana Margaret Medeiros
Jun 5, 1947 - Jun 17, 2020
Diana Margaret Medeiros, 73 of Gustine passed away Wednesday, June 17th at Turlock Nursing and Rehab in Turlock.
Ms. Medeiros was born in Gustine and was a lifelong resident. She was a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine and was a previous member of the Our Lady of Miracles Society. She enjoyed playing cards.
Ms. Medeiros is survived by her sister, Virginia Medeiros of Crows Landing and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, sister, Mary Ann Medeiros and aunt, Elsie Amarante.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 25th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Donations may be made to: Covenant Care Hospice, 1550 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, CA 95380 or Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Avenue, Gustine, CA 95322.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman CA
1258 R Street
Newman, CA 95360
209-862-3628
