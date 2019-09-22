Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Sutter. View Sign Service Information Neptune Society of Central California 711 5th St. Modesto , CA 95351 (209)-521-6722 Send Flowers Obituary

Diana Enid Sutter

November 19, 1932 - September 17, 2019

Diana was born to Naomi Edna Tisdell and Ferdinand Wallace Moos where she grew up in the Los Angeles area spending time at Hermosa and Redondo Beaches. Diana's childhood was also characterized by camping trips to Yosemite. Diana graduated from Los Angeles's Alexander Hamilton High School in 1950 and became certified X-ray technician in 1953. Diana met her husband, Thomas R. Sutter (dec. 2016), in 1955 on a blind date and were married 5 months later.

Diana's grand adventure with Thomas lasted over 60 years. They lived in Ft. Wayne, IN, Palo Alto, and Atherton before settling in Modesto in 1964. They raised four children and took great pleasure being involved in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Outside family life, Diana enjoyed her bridge groups and her love of classical music led her to volunteer with the Modesto Symphony Guild. Diana's passion for photography always resulted in every family event or vacation being well documented. Diana had a great sense of style that went well with her active lifestyle that lasted well into her 70s. She enjoyed hiking, backpacking, and alpine skiing in the Sierra's and Wasatch, sailing the Caribbean and Lake Tahoe, and traveling the world. Diana's most exciting adventure was sailing around the world with Thomas and their friends Dick and Lona Wilson aboard their 47' Stevenson (Kite) as part of the Europa 92 round the world rally commemorating Columbus's discovery of America.

Education was important to Diana. She was an avid reader of wide range of topics (e.g., art, politics, natural history, etc.) which always resulted in interesting conversations. Never daunted, Diana returned to school later in life and obtained a bachelor's of arts in Art History from California State University, Stanislaus in 1999. Diana spent her later years researching and documenting family history that resulted in her discovering and connecting with a long lost half-sister!

Diana graciousness and love for her family will be sorely missed. Diana is survived by her children, Cali Bottom, Ridge (MaryAnn), Rex (Valerie), and Brad (Lisa), 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Donations in remembrance of Diana may be made to the Yosemite Conversancy, 101 Montgomery St., Suite 1700, San Francisco, CA 94104. 415.434.1782, (

The family will celebrate her life with a private ceremony.





