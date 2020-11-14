Diane Marie CoburnOctober 28, 1949 - November 9, 2020Diane Marie Coburn of Manteca, California, went home to Jesus on November 9, 2020 at the age of 71.Diane was born to William and Arlene Barngrover on October 28, 1949 in Glendale, California.Diane married Fred Hotine in 1968 and welcomed three children, John, Jenny, and Joanne. After Fred's untimely death, Diane met and married Arthur Coburn in 1978 andwelcomed 3 bonus daughters into her family: Sheri, Kim and Wendy. Diane and Art spent 34 wonderful years together before he passed in 2012.Diane's greatest loves were Jesus, her family, and friends. As a younger lady, she was part of the Manteca Running Club and enjoyed skiing and tennis.She loved children and worked as a preschool teacher. Diane was an active member of New Hope Church in Manteca. Diane also was a strong support for the widowed community and started a Widows and Widowers breakfast club for fellowship every Friday morning. Diane also loved taking many traveling adventures with various friends and family members.Diane is survived by her three children; John, Jenny, Joanne, three step children; Sheri, Kim and Wendy, grandchildren; John Jr, Christopher, Amanda, Adam, Avonlea, Charlie, Amanda, Jordan, Brandon, Aaron, Allison, Jordan, Jenna, Scott, Ryan, Devon, Tyler, and Mason; and great-grandchildren, Brody, Bailey, Ian, Bjorn, Brixlee, Rowan, and Lakelyn.She was met at Heaven's Gates by her loving husbands, Fred Hotine and Arthur Coburn.Memorial services will be on Monday, November 16, 2020, at New Hope Church, 17218 Comconex Rd in Manteca at 10:00 am. Family graveside Services will commence at 1 pm at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, California.We will be streaming the service online for those who are unable to attend in person.