Diane Alice Cushway
Feb. 27 1954 March 18 2019
Diane passed away at age 65 in Lakebay, Wa. Born in Modesto, Ca. to Stanford and Barbara Cushway. She attended Davis High School in Modesto. Diane was an accomplished floral designer and loved to decorate and work in her yard. She earned the Modesto Garden Club "yard of the month" award. She loved concerts and Harley rides and had a tattoo to prove it. She loved animals but most of all spending time with her grandbabies. She is preceded in death by her father Stan, mother Barbara, stepmother Billie and son Donald Rotermund. Survived by her brother Mark (Juanita) Cushway, sister Leslie Cushway, step sister Melanie (Richard) Fuller, son Chad (Allison) Glow. 7 grandchildren: Madison, Ella, Zack, Allisa, Aliyah, Alexes, Robbie. She will be missed by many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Remembrances can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2019