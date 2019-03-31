Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Diane Alice Cushway

Feb. 27 1954 March 18 2019

Diane passed away at age 65 in Lakebay, Wa. Born in Modesto, Ca. to Stanford and Barbara Cushway. She attended Davis High School in Modesto. Diane was an accomplished floral designer and loved to decorate and work in her yard. She earned the Modesto Garden Club "yard of the month" award. She loved concerts and Harley rides and had a tattoo to prove it. She loved animals but most of all spending time with her grandbabies. She is preceded in death by her father Stan, mother Barbara, stepmother Billie and son Donald Rotermund. Survived by her brother Mark (Juanita) Cushway, sister Leslie Cushway, step sister Melanie (Richard) Fuller, son Chad (Allison) Glow. 7 grandchildren: Madison, Ella, Zack, Allisa, Aliyah, Alexes, Robbie. She will be missed by many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Remembrances can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

www.cvobituaries.com



Diane Alice CushwayFeb. 27 1954 March 18 2019Diane passed away at age 65 in Lakebay, Wa. Born in Modesto, Ca. to Stanford and Barbara Cushway. She attended Davis High School in Modesto. Diane was an accomplished floral designer and loved to decorate and work in her yard. She earned the Modesto Garden Club "yard of the month" award. She loved concerts and Harley rides and had a tattoo to prove it. She loved animals but most of all spending time with her grandbabies. She is preceded in death by her father Stan, mother Barbara, stepmother Billie and son Donald Rotermund. Survived by her brother Mark (Juanita) Cushway, sister Leslie Cushway, step sister Melanie (Richard) Fuller, son Chad (Allison) Glow. 7 grandchildren: Madison, Ella, Zack, Allisa, Aliyah, Alexes, Robbie. She will be missed by many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Remembrances can be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close