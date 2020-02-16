Diane M. Ermis
Jul 30, 1956 – Feb 10, 2020
Diane M. Ermis, 63, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Diane was born on July 30, 1956 to loving parents Joseph and Berenice Ungerbuhler in Ohio. She later moved to Modesto, where she would remain a resident for over 50 years. She is survived by her children; Grant Ermis of Monterey and Keriann Smith of Elgin, OR, and her grandchildren; Kennedy and Lucas Smith. Diane was a dedicated mother and loving grandmother.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Ermis family. Per Diane's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Her family plans to honor her memory privately in the places she loved.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2020