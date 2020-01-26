Diane L. Sanguinetti
May 1935 ~ Jan. 2020
Diane was born in San Francisco to Harold and Esther Preston and passed away at the age of 84 in Turlock. She lived in the Sonora foothills for many years and helped design homes in the area with her husband Dave. Diane was an accomplished artist and was a long time member and President of the Tuolumne Arts Alliance and the Motherlode Art Association.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Pritchard; grandchildren Dale (Kathy) Pritchard and Aaron (Jill) Cupp; great grandchildren Rashel and Drew and great great grandson Timothy. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Dave Sanguinetti and sister Jean. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Motherlode Art Association. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 26, 2020