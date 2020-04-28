Diane Ollar
Mar. 2, 1942 - Apr. 20, 2020
Diane Frances Hall-Ollar passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 following a courageous battle with dementia. Born on March 2, 1942 in Modesto, California to Elvin Hall and Olive Tisher-Hall. Diane enjoyed singing, geneology and spending time with her family. Diane had multiple bookeeping careers in Modesto over the years with Berry Distributing, Automotive Leases, J. Hungerford Smith, Save Mart and Casa De Modesto Retirement Center
Diane is survived by her loving husband Samuel Carroll Ollar, son Greg Ollar (Maria), daughter Gracia Woodhead (Kevin), brother Nelson Hall (Ann), sister Beverly Packard, step daughters Shari Cheves (Brendon) and Mandy Ollar (Jim), 3 grandchildren and 5 step grandchildren.
A private memorial for her immediate family is planned for a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2020