Dianne Vivian Rowlett

Jul 4, 1944 – Feb 15, 2019

Dianne Vivian Rowlett, 74 of Modesto passed away Friday, February 15th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.

Mrs. Rowlett was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was a resident of Modesto for 5 years. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with family and friends and was a licensed pilot.

Mrs. Rowlett is survived by her daughters, Candice Rowlett of Modesto and Star Pedron of Patterson; brother, William Frank Williams, Jr. of Sacramento; sisters, Marcia Lee Braudt of Canyonville, Oregon and Katherine Flores of Olympia, Washington; grandchildren, Aleksandr Pedron, Trevor Pedron and Devin Pedron all of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Rowlett in 2009.

Donations may be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 5:00 pm, Friday, February 22nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Inurnment will be private.

