Dickie Celestino LabugaOct. 22, 1945 - Oct. 3, 2020Dickie Celestino Labuga, a resident of Turlock, CA, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 74.Dickie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan; his sons, Adam (Sara) Labuga and Sean (Casey) Labuga; his grandkids, Eva, Lincoln, and Carden; his nine siblings, Carol Holcomb, Ronnie Labuga, Celestino Labuga Jr., Dennis Labuga, Alex Labuga Sr., David Labuga, Rodrick Labuga, Marion Pitts-Olson, and Kimberly Ancheta; and hundreds of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.Dickie was born in Turlock, CA on October 22, 1945 to Genevieve and Celestino Labuga, Sr. He graduated from Livingston High School in 1963 and enlisted into the United States Army. Upon completion of his duties, he attended Stanislaus State University and acquired a position at what is now Darling International. He was employed with Darling for 35 years, working as a General Manager for approximately 10 years before his retirement.Dickie was a devoted husband, father, papa, avid coach, and excellent cook. As an athlete, growing up and even into his adult days, he competed at a high level in baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball. No matter the sport, Dickie loved to play it. As he grew older and he and Susan had kids, he found a new passion in coaching. He touched many lives of the kids and young adults that he coached. Some of his most fond memories were coaching and travelling with his baseball and basketball teams. He also cherished the moments when he vacationed in Reno with Susan and other friends and family. He loved to play poker and gamble. During family reunions and birthdays, he was always the man to be the top chef. His specialization in Filipino dishes was amazing. The highlights of his last few years of life were as a "Papa." They consisted of coloring pictures, making paper airplanes, being the Mr. Fix It Man and playing and hanging out with his grandkids.A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m., with a rosary service at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. An outdoor funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. A private burial will be held at San Joaquin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Santa Nella. Flowers can be sent to Turlock Funeral Home.