Dim Warmerdam
August 11, 1927 - January 19, 2020
On January 19, 2020, during the Hour of Mercy, Dim Warmerdam took a last look at his wife, Joan, and peacefully passed on. Dim was born in Spaarndam, Holland. He, and his bride, immigrated to California in 1956, just after marrying. As a self-employed dairyman, he ran W & S Dairy in Modesto and Orland, California. His work ethic was a marvel to all, as was his quiet dedication to his family. Dim carried a medical cross in his last years, but stood steadfast with an enduring commitment to life. He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Joan, and their six children: Art (Mary), Dim (Katharine), Frank (preceded in death) Lynn, Mary Ann (Dave), Jerry (Veronica) and John (Christina). His legacy equally lives on through his 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A favorite phrase of Dim's was Ora et Labora, that is, pray and work. Dim lived this message in life.
A rosary service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7 PM at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 822 A Street, Orland, CA. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11 AM (same location). Burial at Orland Cemetery, 3900 County Road P, Orland, CA and parish hall reception will follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020