, Dolly J Lockhart
-October 15,1931-September 5.2019
Dolly (Waddy) Lockhart passed away with her family at her side, Husband of 64 years Joe Lockhart, Daughter Linda (Lockhart) Fahlenkap Son-in law,Tim Fahlenkamp. She was preceded in death by Parents. Clarence and Minnie Waddy, Brother,David Waddy, Sisters, Helen Ferrara, Lola Mellon,Florence Noakes and Nancy Kline,0neBrotherRobertWaddy Grandsons,Ryan(Brenda),Brandon(Angela)Fahlenkamp,three Great Grandchildren, Jacob,Jordan and Dylan Fahlenkamp. She was a avid Bingo player,member of the Eastern Star. Was a retired Stanislaus Country telephone operator service. She will be missed by all who new her. No services are planned at this time.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 20, 2019