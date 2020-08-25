Dolores AssengOct 14, 1937 – Aug 19, 2020Dolores was a native of Queens New York. In 1973, she and her family relocated to California, and lived in Modesto 47 years. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a fun loving soul and loved to laugh, and loved to make others laugh. Her favorite adage was, "Always let a smile be your umbrella," and she did. She loved the lord, and she was a devout catholic. She shared her strong faith with all of her family and friends.Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Ronald Asseng. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Asseng of Modesto, Marilyn Bowen of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Suzanne Walker of Modesto, Robert T. Asseng Sr. of Modesto, Patricia Brown of Modesto, 14 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.The world will be a little less joyful for all, without her in it. We love you mom!Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 beginning at 5:00pm, with a vigil service beginning at 6:00pm at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W Granger Ave, Modesto, CA. A committal service will follow mass at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA.