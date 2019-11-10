Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Morley. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 12:15 PM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Joan Morley

Jun 22, 1934 – Oct 29, 2019

Dolores Joan Morley was born in Fort Collins, Colorado on June 22, 1934 and passed away on October 29, 2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, CA. As a young girl Dolores' family moved to Modesto where she graduated from Modesto High School in 1952. She married Willard Whiteside from Linden, CA. Together they raised their three children – David, Lisa, and Douglas. Later in her life she married Edward Morley from Manteca, CA. They fulfilled a lifelong dream of moving close to the ocean. They lived in Cayucos and Cambria along the Central Coast before returning to Modesto to help raise their grandchildren. Dolores enjoyed visiting Cambria every chance that she could where she created many happy memories with her family.

After returning to Modesto she started "Grandma Dee's Day Care." It was the job that made her the happiest. She loved spending time with children and from then on was called "Grandma Dee" by many who spent their early childhood with her. Dolores was very creative. She was a gifted designer, seamstress, and cook. She prepared many special meals for family and friends. Dolores also had a big heart for animals of all kinds. For several years she rescued and fostered retired greyhounds. Her pets were always like family to her.

Dolores Morley is survived by her son David Whiteside (Lisa) of Turlock, her daughter Lisa Pfaff (Jim) of Modesto, and her son Douglas Whiteside (Brenda) of Linden. Also surviving are grandchildren; David Whiteside II (Natalie), Michael Whiteside, Kate Pfaff, Carly Pfaff, Emily Whiteside, Sophia Whiteside, and great granddaughter Paisley Whiteside. She is also survived by her brother Richard Funk (Teiko).

A Memorial service will be held at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:15pm. In memory of Dolores please rescue an animal, hug a child, and treat others with love and respect. Memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Stanislaus County.

