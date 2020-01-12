Doloris O'Donnell
Aug. 2, 1943 - Dec. 31, 2019
Doloris O'Donnell, of Modesto, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019.
She is survived by her siblings, Ronnie Aderholt and Pat Livingston; her children Michael O'Donnell, Sean O'Donnell, and Allison O'Donnell Davis; her grandchildren, Mika Steinhauer, Josh O'Donnell, Austin O'Donnell, Nicholas O'Donnell, Kaylan Bollea, and Austin Santini; and many great-grandchildren, family, and friends. While she will be missed, those close to her look forward to spending eternity with her in Heaven.
A memorial to celebrate DeeDee's life and love will be January 25th at 10am at Calvary Chapel Modesto, 4300 American Avenue, Modesto CA 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020