Dominga B. Santana
Apr 3, 1927 – May 17, 2019
Dominga B. Santana, 92 of Modesto passed away Friday, May 17th at her residence.
Mrs. Santana was born in Santa Rosa, Texas and was a resident of Modesto for 3 years previously residing in Patterson, Turlock and Keyes. She was a cannery worker for many years and enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, doing yardwork, going to casinos and playing cards and bingo. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and St. Jude's Catholic Church in Ceres.
Mrs. Santana is survived by her sons, Jose M. Santana, Julian Santana, Ernesto Santana all of Modesto and Joe L. Santana of Houston, Texas; daughters, Sylvia Jimenez and Irma Santana both of Modesto; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Genaro Santana; sons, Raul Santana and Genaro Santana, Jr.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 23rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 22, 2019