Domingos Avelar (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman
1258 R Street
Newman, CA
95360
(209)-862-3628
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim's Catholic Church
Newman, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim's Catholic Church
Newman, CA
Obituary
Domingos Avelar
Jul 21, 1933 – Apr 21, 2019
Domingos Avelar, 85 of Newman passed away Sunday, April 21st at San Luis Care Center in Newman.
Mr. Avelar was born in St. Jorge, Azores and was a resident of Newman for 46 years. He was a farmer for Gallo Wines and a past President of the FDES in Newman.
Mr. Avelar is survived by his wife, Leonor Avelar of Newman; sons, Manuel Avelar of Newman and John Avelar of Bakersfield; daughters, Maria Duarte of Placerville, Rosie Silva of Sonora and Theresa Souza of North Carolina; sisters, Anna Cunha of Gustine and Rosa Parreira of Watsonville; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jose Avelar and daughter, Fatima Avelar.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Friday, May 3rd at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
