Donald Roy BaadeMarch 21, 1941 - July 8, 2020Donald Roy Baade of Modesto Passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 79. Don was born in Modesto to Roy and Carrie Baade in 1941. Don graduated from Downey High School in 1959 and then pursued a degree in engineering from Chico State. He served as an Army reservist in Fort Ord. He held a teaching position for a short time and later became an officer for the C.H.P. In 1976 Don married the love of his life, Cheryl, in Hughson Ca. Don remained in the Modesto area for the majority of his life and retired from the C.H.P. after 28 years of service. He maintained several lifelong friendships from his time in college and C.H.P. career. He enjoyed sailing, snow skiing and golf. Don loved his family unconditionally, and was dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was his grandchildren's greatest encourager and fan. Don was a devout Christian and loved the lord so he could enter the kingdom of heaven. When Don passed, he was held by his wife, sister and children. Don is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl, sister Danette Coonce and her husband Mitch, son Eric and his wife Stacy, daughter Randee Harcrow and her husband Jason and grandchildren Sean, Seth, Chloe and Tucker.