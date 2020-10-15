Donald Ray Bartholomew "Bart"September 6, 1939- October 1, 2020Donald Ray Bartholomew "Bart" passed away peacefully at his home in Don Pedro California at the age of 81.Don was born Sept 6, 1939 at home in Waterford California. Don lived and worked his entire life in this area. He was known as an auctioneer, truck driver, and mechanical supervisor. He worked at Contadina in Riverbank for 20 years and then ConAgra in Oakdale until he retired at the age of 73.In the early 80's Don,"Bart",shared his love for cars and racing while driving Hobby Division #47 at Stockton 99 Speedway. He also loved to hunt and fish his entire life. He was a collector of many things. In his spare time he enjoyed making knives and spending time with family. Don is survived by his wife Carolyn Bartholomew and his first wife Nell Bartholomew. In addition Don is survived by his brother Johnny Bartholomew of Medford Oregon and his four children, Donna Bartholomew Balber of Oakdale and her husband Joey Balber, Cris Bartholomew of Oakdale, Scott Bartholomew of Oakdale, and Penny Bartholomew of Riverbank. He also had three grandsons Eric Beltrami and his wife Amanda, Blake Bongorno, and Trey Balber, as well as two great grandchildren,Audie and Claire Beltrami.He also had three step-daughters Becky Kimbrell-Peterson, Valerie Swanson, and Leslie Terra, their husbands, three grand children and two great grand children.Don is preceded in death by his parents Fredda and Raymond Bartholomew and his sister Ceila Dopher.Don "Bart" will be truly missed by his family and friends.A graveside service will be held October 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson CA 95326.