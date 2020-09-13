Donald BinneySeptember 7, 1944-September 2, 2020Donald was a great husband, daddy, Papa, great friend and a gentlemen. With regrets he got his wings and halo on September 2, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA. and passed in Modesto. He was born to Robert (Woody) and Jessie Binney and was the only child. His family moved to Hayward, CA. and he met his wife, Penny King Binney at Winton Junior High School in the 7th grade. Donald went on to Sunset High School. He played football for 3 years. He had a 55 Chevy, worked at the bowling all through school. When he graduated in 1962 he worked for GM in the Bay Area, until his cousin Darryl came knocking at his door and said I'm going to join the Air Force. Donald said let me put on a shirt and I'll go with you. He served 4 years and the last year was in Viet Nam. Donald when released from the Air Force went into cutting meat for Lucky Stores. He worked his way up to a Union Representative for Local 120 in Oakland. He worked for the U.F.C.W. (United Food Commercial Workers Union) for 35 years.Donald and Penny were married in 1968 and for 52 years. Donald was an avid out doorman and his favorite activities included hunting with Wayne and the gang; drinking a little wine with Al and Kathy; golfing with Jack; bowling with Jerry, Lori and Joe; and the Lake Tulloch Family...'it's 5'oclock somewhere.'Donald had three children, Richard (Maria), Bryan, and Christina (Larry Flores). He had five grandchildren, Breanna, Justin, Michael, Caitlyn and Carly.He had many friends including Modesto Garden Club, Inc., The McHenry Mansion, The Courthouse Group, the Modesto Junior College Group (AWOL= All Women (& Gents) of Leisure) and the Son In Retirement Group . Donald was happy to belong to these wonderful groups.Arrangements have been made by Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 am in the garden. Please bring a mask and umbrella. Celebration of Life will follow at The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto, CA. at 12 Noon.Burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella on September 16th, 2020 at 10:30 am.