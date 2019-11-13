Donald F. Creekmore
Dec 27, 1927 - Nov 5, 2019
Donald Floyd Creekmore was born on December 27th, 1927 in the township of Depew, Oklahoma. He passed away on November 5th, 2019, at the age of 91 surrounded by friends and family. He was the sixth of eight children born to Ira and Nora Creekmore. His family migrated to California in 1936 and settled in the Modesto area in 1940. Donald enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and volunteered for the Atomic Energy Commision where he was stationed at Eniwetok Island. He was proud to have served his country. After completing his first commitment, Donald returned to Modesto where he met the love of his life, MaryLou Robertson. They married on October 8th,1951 and remained married throughout his last days. Donald was an amazing man because he had a God given gift of mechanical ability. He worked at Helm Chevrolet as a mechanic in his early years, and then moved on as a Refrigeration Engineer at several frozen food plants. He also had other occupations that include Farmer, Millwright and General Contractor. Donald loved to laugh and be surrounded by his family and friends. He will be missed dearly.
Donald is survived by his wife MaryLou of 67 years, two sons, Donnie Creekmore (Kathy), and Brian Creekmore (Jennine), and daughter Linda Spangenberg. He also leaves behind his grandchildren (and great grandchildren), Carie Creekmore (her daughters Alexys Bordona and Taylor Rommel), Donnie and Nikki Creekmore (their sons Azure, Ezra and a new baby boy in March), Darrell Creekmore and girlfriend Marie, Zack Ribeiro, Caleb and Jessica Ribeiro, Danielle Creekmore (her son Judas), Joe Creekmore and girlfriend Rachel, and many nephews, nieces and cousins and extended Creekmore family.
There will be a viewing at Eaton Family Funeral Home on Friday, November 15th, from 5pm to 8pm located at 513 12th St. Modesto.
Donald's Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30th at The Modesto Christian Reformed Church located at 2620 College Ave, Modesto CA. 95350. Services will be from 12:00 to 3:00PM.
The Creekmore Family would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the Right At Home Care Staff and Optimal Hospice Staff for their compassionate care they provided for our father.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 13, 2019