Donald Elder (1940 - 2020)
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
1050 McHenry Ave
Modesto, CA
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
4212 Dale Rd,
Modesto, CA
Donald E. Elder
Apr 12, 1940 - Jan 5, 2020
Donald E. Elder was born on April 12, 1940 in Bayonne, NJ to James & Ann Elder. Donald passed away at home on January 5, 2020 in Modesto, CA at the age of 79. He is proceeded in death by his loving wife Helga Elder. A visitation will held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. from 5 to 8 P.M. with a rosary beginning at 7 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church 4212 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 A.M.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 10, 2020
