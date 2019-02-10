Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Emfinger. View Sign

Donald G. Emfinger

September 7, 1928-January 15, 2019

Donald G. Emfinger went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2019. Don was 90 years old and is survived by Jean, his wife of 69 years. Don is also survived by his 2 sons Dan (Sandy), Bob (Tannis), 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Don had one granchild proceed him in death. Spending most of his childhood on a peach ranch in Hughson, CA he developed a love of horses and farming. In his younger years, he served in the Army Reserves, was a small business owner, and worked in the transportation industry. Don's Memorial will be held at 2:00 on Sunday February 17th at the Perez Family home; 2608, Casa Verde Dr., Ceres. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to County Hospice.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 10, 2019

