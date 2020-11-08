Donald G Bell
July 30, 1941 - September 6, 2020
It is with great sadness, but much admiration, we announce the passing of Donald G. Bell- Our dad, grandfather, cousin, and friend to so many. Don passed on Sunday, the sixth of September, in the presence of his family.
Don was born to Jesse A. Bell and Myrtle Mae Bell on July 30, 1941 in Modesto, CA. Don was the youngest of 4 siblings, and the only son. Growing up on Oregon Drive in Modesto brought many memories from his dad's butcher/soda fountain shop, to his Aunt Marie's second-hand store. Moving to Southern California in his late teen years, Don met his first wife, Alberta to whom he had two daughters: Rebecca and Cheri. It was at this time that Don started his career working in various jobs, moving quickly up the ranks to management, and soon started his own precast stone business in 1965. You can still witness many of Don's works throughout California at such places as University of Irvine and Stanislaus State College. Don was also a Master Freemason with the Gardena Moneta Masonic Lodge No. 372 since 1959, to which he was very proud of.
After a few years, Don moved from precast to becoming a General Contractor in concrete construction, working up and down the state. Some of his work provided enjoyment for such famous people such as, Liberace, with a pool deck made to resemble piano keys, and Bing Crosby's Roman-style pool and theater. Mostly, many in the construction field will remember Don for work around the Modesto, Turlock, Merced and many other local and bay area towns, spanning 43 years before his retirement. Don relocated to Post Falls, ID in 2005 with his wife Frances where they lived in a real log cabin, which he adorned.
Don is survived by his three sisters, Betty, Patty, and Robby, as well as his children, grandchildren, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 14th. Contact Rebecca Lines for details. Visit Don's online memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com
. www.cvobituaries.com