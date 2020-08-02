Donald HaganMarch 8, 1927 - July 23, 2020Donald D. Hagan, 93, of Modesto, CA, passed away at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House on July 23, 2020. Born in Oakland, CA, on March 8, 1927, Donald was the second son of John and Bridget Hagan. He attended Saint Vincent's Boys School in Marin County. He often told his grandchildren it was where he learned, among other things, how to quickly move his hand away right before the nun's ruler would strike. Upon his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 where he served for 2 years before deciding to continue his education. He attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo to study engineering and, upon graduation, returned to the San Francisco Bay Area where he met his future wife, Pauline Nunes. Smitten, Donald proposed after only 5 months and the pair were married for 67 years. As he developed his career in commercial insulation contracting, he worked in several central valley cities, eventually settling down in Modesto, CA. When not working, Donald traveled with Pauline around the world and throughout the U.S., their favorite place being the central California coast. When you couldn't find him with family, you could always find him at the golf course. Donald was a member of the Del Rio Country Club for nearly 40 years and spent many happy hours with his "golf buddies." He joins many of them now on the 19th hole. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Hagan; his son, Michael Hagan; his daughter Cheryl (David) Brown; grandsons Christopher (Lizeth) Brown and Andrew Hagan; granddaughter Caitlin Brown; and great-grandson, Kellan Brown. The family will have a private ceremony at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would also like to thank Alexander Cohen Hospice House for the compassionate care they provided during his final days.