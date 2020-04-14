Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald J. Stewart

July 24th, 1923 - April 6th, 2020

Don lived a wonderful life. On April 6th, surrounded by his family, he peacefully entered Heaven. April 6th: a strange afternoon with pouring rain, hail, thunder and lightening. Suddenly, it became quiet, and a shaft of bright sunlight came through a high window shining directly on Don. It formed a pathway for Don to follow on his journey. After a few minutes, a beautiful rainbow appeared in the East. We are still in awe of such a heart-warming departure.

Don was the older son of Harry and Clara Stewart. He had a younger brother, Bob, who was his good friend all through the years. Don grew up in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington. He arrived in San Francisco at age 15 with his family, and spent his next four years at Lowell High School. After graduating, he attended Stanford University. In his sophomore year World War II was in full swing. Don enlisted in the U.S.

As a Signal Corps soldier, he was part of the landing on Okinawa. He survived with many stories to tell. His next mission, along with two other American soldiers, was in North Korea at a Russian Army Encampment. The three Americans were the Morse Code Signal Corps liaison between the Russians in North Korea and the Americans in South Korea.

When the war ended, Don returned to Stanford. Betty Santi, a native of Merced, was in her Junior year there. Betty's sorority, Tri Delta, held an open-house after a Cal/Stanford football game. A group of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers showed up. One of those brothers was blue-eyed Don. That night Don met Betty. Little did he know that he had met his future. It was the beginning of a 72 year relationship. They graduated together in 1947 and were married at the Stanford Chapel on April 18th, 1948.

Betty's dad, Ben Santi, invited Don into the family business; Sunshine Farms and Delta Sierra Beverage Company. Don attended UC Davis for a catch-up course in the dairy business, and he was ready. Don enjoyed every part of the family business and worked with dedication and enthusiasm for over 50 years.

Don loved Merced from the day he came. He immediately made life-long friends and joined almost every organization in Merced County.

Over the years he was president of the Northern California Dairy Association, The California Beer & Beverage Distributors, and the Merced Golf & Country Club. He ran the Kiwanis Ferris Wheel at Applegate Park, helped save Courthouse Park during the 70's, and showed up every Sunday at the old Episcopal Church. He was the proud father of five children: Melinda, Jana, Don Jr. (D.J.), Andrea, and Robert (Chom.) Don and his family have been faithful supporters of all things "MERCED" for many years. In 1997 Don was honored with the title "Citizen of the Year." Don loved Merced, and in turn, Merced loved Don.

Our thanks to so many fine people who helped us through these last four years. In March of 2016, Don suffered a debilitating stroke. Our heart-felt thanks to our wonderful caregivers: Carmen, Vaola, Nicole and Brittany.

Hines Hospice is a God-send. Special thanks to Nurse Phoebe who was so caring and knowledgeable. Chaplain Tim led the family in prayer and joined us in our own rendition of Amazing Grace for Don's last moments.

Don is survived by his soul mate BETTY - Daughters: MELINDA (Bruce): Alexa (Zach), Julie, Bobby, Kelly (Chris), Kevin. JANA (Pericles): Stewart, Jordan, Gigi. ANDREA (Jim): Elizabeth, Charlotte, Annamarie. Sons: DON JR. (Kelly). ROBERT (Kim): Gray, Merritt, Caroline, Charlie. Also, three great-grandsons Oliver, Gabriel and Lucas, nieces Ellen & Lee, sister-in-law Joan Marie plus other much loved family members.

Don was blessed with a loving family and wonderful friends, and he loved his work and the people he worked with - and his play and the people he played with.

Thank you everyone

Rest in Peace.

Love,

Betty

