Donald H. Jones
March 19, 1928 - March 27, 2020
Donald was the loving husband of LaVonne Jones, married for 54 years. Don was born in Paducah, Texas and passed into the arms of Christ March 27, 2020 in his home in Modesto, CA.
His children are Kim Warner of Modesto, CA and his youngest daughter is Kelly Jones (deceased). He was blessed with 5 wonderful grandchildren, Rhiannon, Gregory, Stevie, Holly and Ryan and great grandson Conner. Don graduated from the Modesto High class of 1947 and from Modesto Jr. College. Donald was in the Korean War in 1950 and received the Purple Heart. He became a machinist and continued in that trade for 64 years before retiring. He had a passion for family and friends which gave him great enjoyment. We will remember him for go-karts, water skiing and his old Ford pick-up and the '65' GTO, which is also the year he married LaVonne.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 14, 2020