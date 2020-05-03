Donald Lee KendallSeptember 19, 1933 - April 23, 2020Age 86 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Modesto, California. Don was born on the 19th of September, 1933 in Modesto, California to the late, Bertha Stringham, Leo Stringham and Arthur Kendall. Don was preceded in death by his son, Toby Kendall and wife, Sue Kendall.Don is survived by his daughter, Nancy Bates, his grandchildren, Bryant (Jenna) Kendall, Camille (Robert) Bolt, Jarod (Stephanie) Bates, Autumn (Spencer) Agrella. His greatest joy was his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Harper, Everly, Nolan, Holden, Brielle and Easton. Don was also survived by his sister, Marjorie Sanders of New Mexico.Don attended Modesto schools and graduated from Modesto High School in 1951. He married the love of his life, Sue Hale Kendall in 1953 and they lived their entire lives together in Modesto, California. Don was a butcher at several markets in Modesto for over 30 years, even owned and operated Anderson Meat Service in Oakdale, California for several years. Don took pride in his work and serving customers as well as teaching what he knew to the younger butchers just beginning their careers. After retiring as a butcher, Don went to work for the Stanislaus County Mosquito Abatement for ten years before retiring permanently. He never stopped, he was always busy and had many hobbies and interests. He always had a ski boat and spent as much time at the lake as possible. He loved to teach people to water ski and was a great skier himself. He enjoyed the years watching his grandchildren enjoy the lake and boating as much as he did with his own children. Don was an avid outdoorsman with his interests in hunting, fishing, gold panning, self-taught taxidermy, gardening, growing and showing Camellias. He and his wife Sue were involved for many years with the Modesto Camellia Society and put on many shows at E and J Gallo Winery. He had recently cultivated an interest in bonsai plants and learned everything he could about growing and caring for them. There was nothing that he couldn't do and once he had an interest in something that was it, he would learn everything there was to know and wouldn't stop until he mastered it. He had a stellar work ethic and passed that on to every generation. His compassion and empathy for others was evident in his daily life. He had been a member at CrossPoint Community Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Modesto) for over 57 years.Don was a family man through and through, and he and his wife Sue enjoyed many years together and with their children and grandchildren. Those that knew him well, knew that when his great grandchildren came along, that was the icing on the cake of life for Don and Sue. Don will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. His warm smile and constant heckling will leave a large void in many. A special thank you to Provident Care, Modesto for their excellent service and to Optimal Hospice, Modesto for their exemplary care. A private burial will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his son "Toby Kendall Memorial Athletic Scholarship" at Thomas Downey High School, which Don and Sue were extremely proud of. Donations may be mailed to 1505 Gary Lane, Modesto, CA 95355 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.