Donald C. Lengling
September 9, 1928 - August 14, 2019
Donald "Don" Lengling of Modesto, CA died peacefully in his home on August 14, 2019. Don was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1928. In 1948 he married Mary Lopez and they had four children. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. Don was in the newspaper business for over 50 years and was employed with the Modesto Bee as a Production Manager and retired from there after 30(+) years. Don was an avid runner and golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary C. Lengling and his son David Lengling. He leaves behind his daughter, Laura Davis of Modesto, CA, his son Daniel Lengling of Mead, WA and son Michael Lengling of Modesto, CA. He had seven granchildren and several great-grandchildren. Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 22, 2019