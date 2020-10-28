Donald Eugene Light IIJuly 12, 1956 - August 5, 2020Donald "Don" Eugene Light II, 64 passed away peacefully at his home in Oakdale, Ca on Wednesday August 5,2020 after battling cancer. He was born July 12,1956 in Victorville, Ca. to Donald Eugene Sr. and Loretta Light. Don graduated from Calaveras High School class of 1974 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He later started a successful business, Del Tech, which his daughters will continue his legacy. In his spare time he loved to go boating, fishing, camping, and rock climbing in his jeep.Don was preceded in death by his father Donald E. Light, Sr. and the mother of his children Andria Light. He is survived by his wife Stacy, daughters Cassandra and Ashley, and son Donald E. Light III and his wife Cheryl all of Oakdale Ca., 4 grandchildren, Jocelyn, Hannah, John and Donald IV. His mother Loretta and stepfather Roy Soracco; his sister Catherine (Patrick) Hayes and one nephew Austin Hayes; and stepsister Suzanne Rhodes and stepbrother Wade Soracco. He is loved and held dear by numerous other family and friends, all of whom wish him fair journeys in whatever lies beyond this life.