Donald Douglas MarshallSeptember 5, 1926 - September 30, 2020Don was a long time resident of Oakdale and Modesto. Don worked as a truck driver in his younger years and as a mechanic for the majority of his life. Don loved hunting, fishing and fixing just about anything from cars to house remodeling.He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace (Hankins) and Jess Marshall, his wife of 48 years Grace (Riggs), his son Donald Doyle Marshall, his brother Charles Freeman and his grandson, Roger C Thomasson who is survived by his wife Dawn. Don is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Roger F) Thomasson, his grandchildren Alyson Marshall, Shannon (Nate) Ludlow, Marshal (Megan) Thomasson, Daniel (Heather) Thomasson, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Don was a wonderful man who loved who loved life and his family. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 1:00 pm at the Community Bible Church at 14143 Yosemite Avenue, Waterford, CA 95386. Remembrances may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356