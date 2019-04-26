Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM One Church Bethel Campus 2361 Scenic Ave. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Donald D. Mitchell

Dec. 28, 1940 - April 22, 2019

Born to the late Elmer Mitchell and Tollie Mitchell in Chino, CA.

Don grew up in Strathmore, CA. with six siblings. At age eighteen he met and married his bride, Carolyn West in Modesto, CA. They began a wonderful journey that lasted nearly sixty years.

He loved music and was an accomplished guitarist, teaching himself from the age of twelve. He devoted his life to his family and church, He was a faithful servant of the Lord. He served for several years on the asvisory boards of both Calvary Temple and Bethel Church. He was part of the music ministry as well. He worked all over California as an investigator and inspector for insurance companies and the state of California. For several years he had a hearing aid business.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Joshua Mitchell, three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his son Brian and daughter Charlotte; five grandchildren including Christopher Bier, Jessica Wheeler (CJ), Allison "Nicki" Bier, Jake Mitchell and Cade Morris, one great grandchild Hunter Lithecum, two sisters Patricia Ferrel and Sharon Fredrickson (Jerry). He lived life passionately, loved people of all ages and will be remembered by many, many family and friends. His children and wife were at his bedside as he entered his promised eternal home with our Lord. A celebration of Don's life will be held May 4, at One Church Bethel Campus 2361 Scenic Ave. Modesto at 10:30.

