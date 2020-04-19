Donald Peterson
November 29, 1929 - April 14, 2020
Don Peterson, most often and affectionately called Grandpa Peterson, passed on April 14, 2020. He was a dedicated family man, coaching Pee Wee baseball when his boys David and Michael were young, traveling on long road trips with his wife Helen, going on frequent fishing trips with his daughter Barbara, and having many adventures with his granddaughters Abby and Hannah. He loved holidays, sneaking deviled eggs before dinner and surprising his granddaughters with a well-thrown ball of wrapping paper.
Don served in the Navy during the Korean War. After a long career and retirement from Pacific Bell, he turned to his passions--woodworking, gardening, fishing, and spending time with those he loved. He will be dearly missed.
Please join us in supporting the Modesto Nuts charitable efforts in the community. You can send donations to the Modesto Nuts Office in Don's name.
