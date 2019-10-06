Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Rae. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 10:00 AM Holy Rosary Church Hilmar , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Robert Rae

May 1934 ~ Sept. 2019

Donald was born in Modesto on May 6, 1934 to William and Dorothy Rae. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 48 years, Annabelle Sousa Rae, son David Rae and stepson Mark Brindeiro. He is survived by his wife Imogene L. Rae, two stepchildren Monica L. Danbom (Andy) and Stephen M. Brindeiro (Zilda), 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, Sousa family in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Don grew up in Newman and Turlock. He graduated from Turlock High School in 1952. He entered the Navy in October of 1952 and was discharged November of 1986, completing a 34-year Naval career. He served on 9 different submarines out of 7 bases as a Missile Fire Control Technician. Don finished his career as an instructor at Pearl Harbor Naval Base on Oahu, Hawaii, teaching Navy officers how to calculate hitting a target thousands of miles away. After retiring from the Navy, he became a counselor at Teal Middle School in Empire and retired from there in 1999.

Don married his second wife, Imogene, in 2004. He loved his three children and seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren as his own. He never referred to them as stepchildren.

Don loved to travel. He and his wife Annabelle traveled all over Europe. In their 15 years of marriage, he and Imogene went on 30 cruises and several land tours, completing Don's bucket list to set foot on all 7 continents. The last of which was Antarctica this past November of 2018.

Services will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Hilmar at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Inurnment and Military Honors will follow at Turlock Memorial Park in Turlock. Please share your memories at

www.AllenMortuary.com

www.cvobituaries.com





