Donald Ray Smith
Jan. 1939 ~ Nov. 2019
Donald Ray Smith, age 80 of Turlock, passed away on November 16, 2019. Donald was born in Oklahoma and came to Westwood, CA as a child. He settled in Turlock in 1956 and was employed by Gallo for 43 years. Donald enjoyed fishing and loved hanging out with family and friends telling jokes.
Donald is survived by his Son, Steven D. Smith; Daughters, Laura De La Hoya (Walt Nimtz) and Sandi (Steve) Ferro; Step-Son, John Whitworth and family; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a Sister, Dorothy Bacci. Donald out lived three Wives, Charlotte Smith, Georgina Smith, and Karen Smith. He is also preceded in death by his Son, Paul Smith; four Sisters, and two Brothers.
Visitation will be held from 4pm ~ 7pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Allen Mortuary.
Funeral will be held 1pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 also at Allen Mortuary.
A private burial will be held at Westwood Cemetery in Susanville, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2019