Donald Ray Vernon
Donald Ray Vernon was born November 19th, 1946 in Modesto, California to the union of his parents William Dave Vernon and Jewel Mary Price.
He Resided in Modesto, Ca all his life and retired from the roofing industry for over 40 yrs.
Donald Passed away on May 5th, 2019 at the age of 72 proceeded by his parents, Brother Johnny Vernon and Sister Mary Cooksey.
He leaves to mourn his passing his, Sons, Robert Vernon of Modesto, Ca. Donald Vernon San Francisco, Ca., Ronald Vernon and 2 Granddaughters of Livermore, Ca., Brother David Vernon of Modesto, Ca. and a host of other family and friends.
Donald will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday,May 17th, 2019, at Evin's Funeral Home, 4446 5th Street Modesto, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 16, 2019