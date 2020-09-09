1/1
Donald Rowe
Donald Julian Rowe
Feb 2, 1957 - Aug 11, 2020
Donald Julian Rowe passed away on August 11, 2020 in Modesto, CA after a brief battle with cancer. Don was born on February 2, 1957 in San Diego, CA. Don is preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Audrey Rowe, son, Tyler Rowe, parents, Michael & Carol Rowe, and brother, Dennis Rowe. Don is survived by his children Nicholas Albanese (Sophia) of Lakewood, WA, Matthew Rowe of Gunsan, Korea, and Alyssa (John) Strand of Modesto, CA, and brothers, David Rowe (Deb) of Modesto, CA and Daniel Rowe (Missie) of Turlock, CA.
Don met Audrey, his wife of 30 years, when they worked together at Mervyn's store planning in Hayward, CA. Don and Audrey were a perfect pair. They loved spending time together, creating unique furniture and crafts, and finding new coffee shops. Don was a fun dad that blessed his children in many ways. They remember times of laughter, bike rides, dad jokes and planking. He was always available to make or fix anything that they needed over the years. Don spent the past two decades serving kids at CrossPoint Community Church as the Elementary Director. He was passionate about making church a fun place for kids. He was especially talented in creating a memorable kid's camp every summer. Don also loved to run. He ran 15 marathons and over 25 half marathons in his lifetime. Don will be deeply missed by the many people he has impacted over the years.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rowe family. A Celebration of Life will be held at CrossPoint Church, 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am. Due to limited seating, the service will also be live-streamed on the CrossPoint YouTube channel. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Green Beret Foundation.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 9, 2020.
