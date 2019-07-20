Donald Lee Schaapman
Apr 18, 1930 - Jul 14, 2019
Donald Lee Schaapman passed away peacefully at his home in Ripon on July 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Don was born on April 18, 1930 to William and Catherine Schaapman and has been a resident of Ripon his entire life.
After high school, Don enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Flight Engineer on a PB4Y-2 out of Guam from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. Don was a successful almond farmer and also was a Quality Control Officer with the Sharpe Army Depot for several years. Don was a Ripon Cemetery Board member for 30 years. He also served as a board member for Bethany Home, the Ripon Historical Society and the American Legion. He was active in establishing the Veterans' Museum and the Veterans' Memorial Wall. He also volunteered for the Red Cross along with his wife. Don was a devout Christian and a member of Ripon First Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and a deacon. Above all else, Don loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandpa.
Don leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Adeline Schaapman, his children, Laurie Taylor (Mike), Dave Schaapman (Harriet) and Susan Batey (Russell), his grandchildren, Ashley Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Jacqueline Doolittle (Brandon), Brian Schaapman (Megan), Casey Schaapman (Kristina) and James Schaapman (Vanessa) along with 12 great grandchildren. Don leaves behind his brother, Melvin Schaapman, of Zeeland, Mich. Proceeding him in death were his brothers, William Schaapman, Raymond Schaapman, and Warner Schaapman.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Schaapman family. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 :00 AM at Ripon First Christian Reformed Church (305 Boesch Dr., Ripon, 95366). Donations in Don's memory may be made to Ripon Christian Schools (435 N. Maple Ave., Ripon, 95366) or the First Christian Reformed Church Short-Term Missions Program.
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 20 to July 21, 2019