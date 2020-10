Donald L. TaylorMay 31,1953 - September 24, 2020Donald L. Taylor passed peacefully on September 24,2020. He spent the last nineteen years in Ceres. Preceeded in death by his parents, Donald V. and Josephine Taylor and brother Robert Taylor. Survived by his son Kevin (Amanda) Taylor of Cibolo Texas, grandson Jayden Taylor, brother Ron Musselman of Dallas Oregon, sister Sherry Okrasinski of Martin Tennessee, Linda (Jim) Barr of Ceres, and Gene (Marcella) Taylor of Modesto and many Nieces and Nephews. Final resting place Ceres Memorial Park. Memorial at a later date.