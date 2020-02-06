Donald George Tisher
April 19, 1939 - Jan. 30 2020
Donald "Don" Tisher, 80, of Modesto , California passed away at home on January 30, 2020
Don is survived by his wife Carlene, of 25 years,daughters Melinda Williams(Mike) Delaine Tisher,son Eric Tisher (wife) , two sisters ,three step children,and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Don worked as a lineman for over 40 years before retiring to enjoy his family and home.
Funeral services for Don will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto on Friday,February 7,2020 at 1:00 pm. Don will be laid to rest at a later date in the Indian Springs Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 6, 2020