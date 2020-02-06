Donald Tisher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Tisher.
Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-523-5646
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donald George Tisher
April 19, 1939 - Jan. 30 2020
Donald "Don" Tisher, 80, of Modesto , California passed away at home on January 30, 2020
Don is survived by his wife Carlene, of 25 years,daughters Melinda Williams(Mike) Delaine Tisher,son Eric Tisher (wife) , two sisters ,three step children,and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Don worked as a lineman for over 40 years before retiring to enjoy his family and home.
Funeral services for Don will be at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto on Friday,February 7,2020 at 1:00 pm. Don will be laid to rest at a later date in the Indian Springs Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.