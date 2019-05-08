Donna Jean Anderson
March 17, 1941 - May 1, 2019
Donna Jean Anderson peacefully went to the Lord on May 1st, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lea and Ernie LaFrance and sister, Louise. Her siblings are Ernie, Jr., Linda, Tim and Terry. Donna grew up in North Dakota and married Melvin Anderson in 1959. They moved to CA in 1965. They had five children: Doug (Dianne) Anderson, Robin (Desi) Reno, Stacy (Kim Nichols) Anderson, Erin (Matt) Goodell, and deceased daughter, Toni Dougherty. Donna loved her husband very much and they enjoyed the SOS Club, traveling, entertaining, family and friends. The grandchildren had a special place in her heart.
Donna was a retired manager with Home Interiors and Gifts. She sang for many years in the church choir and was always ready to lift ones spirits or help one in need. Donna made friends Wherever she went.
The Vigil is Thursday, May 9th from 5-8 pm, at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson, CA. The funeral is 11 am, Friday, May 10th at Holy Family Catholic Church in Modesto. Memorials may be made to or Hospice or a mass said for her at a Catholic Church.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 8 to May 9, 2019