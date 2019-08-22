Donna Adelia Bingham
August 16, 1933 - August 17, 2019
Donna Adelia Bingham aka "Granny B" 86, of Oakdale, passed Saturday, August 17, 2019, peacefully with loved ones around.
Donna was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 16, 1933, to Charles and Yorda Pitts. She was the only girl out of 7 children. After starting her family in Utah, she moved to California and settled in Oakdale. She was a strong supportive woman to her family and also worked for many years wrapping kisses at Hershey's Chocolate plant.
Granny to all who knew her was a caring, creative and thoughtful lady. She will be missed for her fun-loving spirit; orneriness; beautiful smile; crocheted scrubbies; homemade cinnamon rolls; fresh strawberry jam; and a complete collection of the 101 Dalmatians from happy meals she later donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Her greatest gift was the example she set for her children and others.
She is now reunited with her angel daughter, Carolyn, whom she lost in July 1999.
She is survived by her children Alph Bingham (Deidre), DeeAnne Cortes, Susan Bingham-Berdion, Lavinia Michael (Scott), Barbara Porche and Chuck Bingham (Diane). She had 22 beautiful grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren.
Along with being a wonderful and devoted mother, she enjoyed spending time with all her family, sewing, gardening, crocheting, playing word games, taking care of others, and, of course, Halloween.
A celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 to 1:00 on Saturday August 24th at the Gladys Lemons Center at 450 East A Street in Oakdale
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 22, 2019